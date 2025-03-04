Four More UCLA, Big Ten Bold Predictions
The UCLA Bruins may be looking for program stability and continued success, but the Big Ten is looking to take over, as displayed by their aggressive moves regarding the College Football Playoff. Here are four bold predictions for the 2025 season.
1. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza plays his way into becoming a first round NFL selection.
UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri knows what Curt Cignetti does with quarterbacks, and Mendoza may be the most talented he's had as a head coach. Pair Mendoza's talents with his clear desire to win in Cignetti's offense, and the Hoosiers may have America's next great quarterback at the helm.
2. UCLA offers DeShaun Foster an extension.
At the NFL Combine, I spoke to several UCLA players, and all of them spoke very highly of Foster. Foster is beloved by his team, by the university and by the fan base. It is my belief that Foster wants to be the answer for the Bruins long-term, but cash rules everything, and if he has a successful 2025, bigger programs could try to poach him.
To prevent that or to make some money if a move happens, UCLA may offer him a multi-year extension that could be a minimum of eight years. Several factors will come into play, but if he continues to find the success he is having off the field, pairing it with a winning season, the deal should be done before the end of the season.
3. UCLA's Burl Toler III gets promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator for the 2026 season.
It took a massive effort to get Toler to come to UCLA from his native Cal, but UCLA may have to continue their investment as he's likely to have bigger suitors next season as he has dominated the WR recruiting market on the West Coast for years.
As Ohio State did with Brian Hartline, Toler may get promoted to co-offensive coordinator while retaining his WR coaching role to groom him if he desires a play-calling job. If not, that bump in pay would be nice and well-deserved.
4. The Heisman Race will come down to Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Washington's Desmond Williams Jr.
Incoming freshman Bryce Underwood and Jedd Fisch's not-so-hidden secret Desmond Williams Jr. are dual-threat QBs with phenomenal arm talent, and as both have the ability to shred defenses from the pocket, defensive coordinators will struggle to stop them.
Michigan has an extremely underrated roster, and Fisch's continued work at the collegiate level has laid the blueprint for a potential life-changing season for Williams Jr. Do not be shocked if Williams Jr is the first quarterback drafted in 2026.
