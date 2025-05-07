UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Who Will Be UCLA's Starting Receivers?
The UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025 season with a revamped offensive unit and are hungry to compete atop the Big Ten with all the new talent they possess on the offensive side of the ball. One area to keep a keen eye on is the Bruins' new and improved wide receiver room with a few returners.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a deep dive into what the Bruins' wide receiver core is going to look like for the 2025 season, mixing between a few key transfers and rising returners that are looking for breakout seasons.
UCLA's No. 1 receiver is more than likely going to be sophomore star Kwazi Gilmer, who put together a promising freshman season in Westwood. Catching 31 passes for 345 yards and two scores, Gilmer has shown bursts of elite ability. With a year under his belt, he looks to shine in the WR-1 spot.
Lining up either next to or on the other sideline from Gilmer is going to be senior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, seeking a dominant final season. He was involved almost as much as Gilmer was last year, earning 28 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown.
After his freshman season at UCF, Atimalala came to UCLA and has slowly grown in production over the last two years. He will be a starting wide out for quarterback Nico Iamaleava and is likely to receive even more targets than he did in 2024.
One transfer star that the Bruins will heavily incorporate into the offense as well, starting with Cal Bears slot receiver Mikey Matthews. Catching 32 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown last year for Cal, Matthews will likely start and be a key pass catcher on shorter crossing routes.
Looking at the depth chart, this is the most complete group of veteran experience and young elite talent. Having leaders like Atimalala and Matthews, while having young stars such as Gilmer and Iamaleava, there is a strong balance that might just make this UCLA passing game very dangerous.
