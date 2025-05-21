REPORT: Former Bruin Named Second-Year Breakout Candidate
Former UCLA Bruin defensive end Laiatu Latu was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His impact was felt for the Colts, as he began to find his way in the National Football League. But after a stellar first season, predictions see him increasing his production.
Last season, Latu played in 17 games, collected 32 total tackles, four quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and 4.5 stuffs. For a Colts defense that was ranked near the bottom of the NFL in net defensive yards, Latu did what he could as a rookie to help out the defensive scheme.
His moldable mind and workhorse ability could be seen in every snap, as the former Bruin made his impact known to the fans of Indianapolis. Going into the new season, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports sees Latu as one breakout candidate to watch as he goes into his second season.
"Edge rusher Laiatu Latu, the Indianapolis Colts' 15th overall pick, was the first defensive player chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft," Podell wrote. "However, his rookie year didn't experience a lift off to stardom, as he totaled four sacks and five tackles for loss while registering just one start. That could change in 2025."
Latu is still a young player, going into his age 24-25 season. However, when looking at how other top draft picks performed last season compared to the UCLA product, Latu can improve. Being the first defensive pick in the draft comes with a ton of weight, but Podell mentions how some of the new Colts defenders can help mold him into a better player.
"Indianapolis has a much improved secondary thanks to the free agency signings of safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Their presence could help juice his numbers. Bynum is one of only four players with at least 300 tackles and seven or more interceptions in the last three seasons, along with 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, Falcons Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III, and Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Julian Love. Ward, a 2023 second-team All-Pro corner, has allowed the NFL's ninth-lowest completion percentage (53%) across the last three seasons, minimum 150 targets faced."
With high hopes surrounding the former Bruin, Latu and the Colts will be looking to improve their overall record going into the new NFL campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and the UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer @tcav30 and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.