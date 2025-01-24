UCLA's Laiatu Latu Set for Massive 2025 Under New DC Lou Anarumo
After another down year for the franchise, the Indianapolis Colts fired Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley and hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to take over. Anarumo himself was fired from the Bengals after a poor year, but there was a reason for Cincinnati's sharp decline.
The Bengals have one of the cheapest owners in the NFL in Mike Brown. Unlike many owners around the NFL, Brown's main source of income is his football team, and due to his lack of other funds, he can not afford the signing bonuses to acquire top free agents or retain all of his best players at the same time.
The money used for signing bonuses must be provided upfront and put into escrow. Brown simply does not have it, leading to the Bengals not being able to extend star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This policy has also led to several defensive stars and key pieces, including Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie leaving the team, and thus, Anarumo has not been able to retain all his core pieces, leading to the decline in defensive performance.
What Anarumo did do was turn Trey Hendrickson from a burgeoning talent into a four-time All-Pro and 2024 NFL sacks leader. Since signing with the Bengals from New Orleans in 2021, Hendrickson was a cheaper pickup in the pass-rushing department. He was also a hidden gem. He has recorded 57 sacks in his four years under Anarumo, as well as 17.5 sacks in the last two years.
In 2024, Hendrickson's 17.5 mark did lead the league, but he wasn't the only producer on the team. Joseph Ossai had a career-high five sacks, B.J. Hill had three and rookie Kris Jenkins Jr had three.
Now in Indianapolis, Anarumo will scheme up opportunities for Latu who did have four sacks and three forced fumbles during his rookie season. With DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye expected to return in 2025, the Colts have a coordinator and a line ready to do damage on the NFL.
Expect a big year from Latu, and it should come to no one's surprise if he reaches double-digit sacks next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.