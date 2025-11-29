The UCLA Player With the Most to Gain vs. USC
Heading into Saturday's matchup this Bruin still has a lot to prove against USC.
The player in question is: Kwazi Gilmer, the Bruin's leading wide receiver, who, of late, has been performing way below expectations. Against USC, Gilmer will need to play his best football of the year to rebuke any negativity surrounding his name.
Why He Has The Most to Prove
After this season, Gilmer will be heading into his junior season, making him eligible for the draft after next season. Gilmer is a very talented player who, if he decides to stay with UCLA, will definitely play a key role in UCLA's rebuilding years.
Gilmer was on pace to have a great season early on, but has quickly faded towards the back during UCLA's four-game skid. The talent is there, but we aren't seeing the production from one of the most athletic players on the team.
Gilmer really needs to show out against USC due to how explosive their offense is. An offense featuring Makai Lemon and Jayden Maiava should have no trouble moving the ball against a struggling UCLA defense.
This is where Gilmer comes in. Mentioned previously, Gilmer has the potential to be the most explosive player on the Bruins if they give the ball to him, that is. He will be crucial in any effort to keep up with he opposing offense.
What is Hindering his Production?
The biggest factor behind his drop in production has been Jerry Neuheisel’s new offense. The system has shifted into a very one-read structure, and more often than not, Gilmer isn’t the primary option on those plays. As a result, other UCLA receivers have absorbed targets that, in a more open progression system, likely would have gone Gilmer’s way.
This issue is not just a receiver room issue; it has also made it harder for anyone from the running backs' room to maintain steady production. Making this an issue for the offense as a whole
Another key factor in Gilmer's lack of production has been the return of Rico Flores Jr, who, since returning, has led the Bruins in receiving yards with 274. His return meant another receiver that Gilmer would have to share targets with.
If Gilmer decides to leave the Bruins next season, it would be a significant loss for UCLA. The only thing that might keep him from entering the transfer portal is a renewed sense of hope—something he could build if he delivers a breakout performance against USC
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.