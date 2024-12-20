Bruins Land Another Strong Piece in the Secondary
The UCLA Bruins are entering the upper echelon of programs recruiting within the transfer portal as they landed yet another key piece to help a pass defense that struggled last season.
Former Louisville Cardinals defensive back Aaron Williams has transferred to the Bruins as he announced his commitment on Wednesday via X, formerly known as Twitter. Williams was a redshirt freshman this past season with three years of eligibility left in his collegiate career.
After injuries plagued Williams, he would play in just one game for the Cardinals over his two seasons, recording one tackle in Week 9 against Boston College. The Moreno Valley, California native is coming home to join a Bruins program that needs all the help they can in the secondary.
The Bruins finished this past season next to last in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 244.7 yards per game through the air. Williams will look to stay healthy and play his first full season of collegiate ball in an effort to improve the Bruins' ability to limit opposing quarterbacks from finding success.
Coming out of high school, Williams was a four-star recruit from St. John Bosco, one of the most elite high school football programs in the country. If he maintains a healthy status, Williams will be able to flex his talents as a likely starter.
Williams will not be the only Cardinal joining the Bruins next season as grad senior safety Benjamin Perry recently transferred to Westwood. Williams will join Perry in the secondary next season as the two will look to have a major impact for defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
The Cardinals finished last season with an 8-4 record and will participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Washinton Huskies on New Year's Eve. Unlikely to play in the game, Williams could still be on the sideline as there is no rule preventing him from staying with the Cardinals for that game.
The Bruins have done an excellent job this offseason in finding big-time transfers to bolster their program, specifically in the defensive secondary. Coach Deshaun Foster continues to prove that he has a chance at any player in the portal and success is on the horizon for this program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.