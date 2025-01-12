All Bruins

Bruins Land Third WR From Transfer Portal

UCLA has landed its 22nd commit from the 2024-25 transfer portal.

Aidan Champion

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) looks on against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
UCLA football conitnues to make strides in the transfer portal.

On3 reported on Sunday that the Bruins have signed former Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. He had recently visited Westwood.

Robinson will be reuniting with his former quarterback, Joey Aguilar. The two spent the last two seasons together as Mountaineers.

Aguilar, as of now, will likely be the starting quarterback for UCLA next season, which makes this reunion all the more significant as the two will have prior chemistry.

The veteran receiver played three seasons at Appalachian State, where he totaled 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns 34 receptions.

This past season, Robinson recorded 840 yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches in just nine games. The season prior, he posted a career-best 905 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 receptions in 14 games. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 9-5 record, which included a win over Miami (OH) in the Cure Bowl.

In his first season at Appalachian State, Robinson registered 419 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches in 11 games.

Robinson had transferred to the program after spending his first collegiate season at UCF, where he played in just four games.

The Bruins have now landed three wide receiver commits from the portal. Their wideout room seems rather secure now after losing Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant.

Below are all the transfers UCLA has added through the 2024-25 portal:

WR Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas

OT Julian Armella from Florida State

DB Benjamin Perry from Louisville

DB Andre James Jr. from Oregon State

OL Courtland Ford from Kentucky

EDGE Ka'eo Akana from Utah

DB Byron Threats from UCF

DB Key Lawrence from Ole Miss

OL Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma

EDGE Nico Davillier from Arkansas

DB Aaron Williams from Louisville

DB Ashton Sanders from Oklahoma

DB Cole Martin from Arizona State

LB Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State

DB Scooter Jackson from Utah Tech

DB Robert Stafford from Miami (FL)

WR Mikey Matthews from Cal

QB Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford from Arkansas

OL Kaedin Arnold from Jacksonville State

RB Anthony Woods from Utah

Aidan Champion
