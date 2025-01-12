Bruins Land Third WR From Transfer Portal
UCLA football conitnues to make strides in the transfer portal.
On3 reported on Sunday that the Bruins have signed former Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. He had recently visited Westwood.
Robinson will be reuniting with his former quarterback, Joey Aguilar. The two spent the last two seasons together as Mountaineers.
Aguilar, as of now, will likely be the starting quarterback for UCLA next season, which makes this reunion all the more significant as the two will have prior chemistry.
The veteran receiver played three seasons at Appalachian State, where he totaled 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns 34 receptions.
This past season, Robinson recorded 840 yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches in just nine games. The season prior, he posted a career-best 905 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 receptions in 14 games. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 9-5 record, which included a win over Miami (OH) in the Cure Bowl.
In his first season at Appalachian State, Robinson registered 419 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches in 11 games.
Robinson had transferred to the program after spending his first collegiate season at UCF, where he played in just four games.
The Bruins have now landed three wide receiver commits from the portal. Their wideout room seems rather secure now after losing Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant.
Below are all the transfers UCLA has added through the 2024-25 portal:
WR Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas
OT Julian Armella from Florida State
DB Benjamin Perry from Louisville
DB Andre James Jr. from Oregon State
OL Courtland Ford from Kentucky
EDGE Ka'eo Akana from Utah
DB Byron Threats from UCF
DB Key Lawrence from Ole Miss
OL Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma
EDGE Nico Davillier from Arkansas
DB Aaron Williams from Louisville
DB Ashton Sanders from Oklahoma
DB Cole Martin from Arizona State
LB Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State
DB Scooter Jackson from Utah Tech
DB Robert Stafford from Miami (FL)
WR Mikey Matthews from Cal
QB Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford from Arkansas
OL Kaedin Arnold from Jacksonville State
RB Anthony Woods from Utah
WR Kaedin Robinson
