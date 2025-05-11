Former Bruins on Visionless Chargers Roster
If the Los Angeles Chargers are to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a 10th straight division title, UCLA alums Otito Ogbonnia and Andre James are going to have to put in work on the line of scrimmage.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame listed the Chargers roster as the third-best in the AFC West, behind the Broncos and Chiefs due to questions regarding general manager Joe Hortiz's rebuild plan.
"It's tough to understand what the game plan was for general manager Joe Horitz," Verderame wrote. "The Chargers came into the offseason on a high despite losing in their wild-card game against the Houston Texans. They won 11 games last season and the defense was one of the league's best led by star safety Derwin James Jr.
"However, the offense needed a ton of help on the interior of the line along with adding some talent on the perimeter for quarterback Justin Herbert. Instead of making moves with ample cap space, the Chargers decided to let receiver Josh Palmer walk while not adding any veterans to the group. In short, rookie second-round pick Tre Harris must come through."
It should be noted that the Chargers did sign veteran wide receiver Mike Williams this offseason. Williams, a 2017 first-round selection by the Chargers, played for the team from 2017 to 2023. After being released for cap reasons, Williams spent 2024 with the Jets and Steelers before coming back to Los Angeles.
The Chargers are also rumored to be considering a return for franchise legend Keenan Allen as well.
On the line, Mekhi Becton was brought in from the Philadelphia Eagles on a two-year deal, but he was the only signing there. Finally, the secondary lost Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton, while adding Donte Jackson.
It should also be noted that the Chargers signed Andre James, who can play all along the offensive line.
The Chargers also brought back safeties Tony Jefferson and Elijah Molden while corners Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart had breakout years as rookies.
Hortiz is likely waiting until the next offseason to spend their money as All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater will be a free agent, Becton will be entering a contract year, and both Ogbonnia and James will be free agents as well.
Ogbonnia and James have some talent to work with, but it will be up to Jim Harbaugh's culture to push Los Angeles back into the postseason, and for Chargers fans, hopefully as division champs for the first time since 2009.
