Bruins Add National Champion Specialist
The UCLA Bruins recently earned a valuable transfer piece to the special teams unit as former Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore long snapper Morrow Evans announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday, via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Evans is a former two-star recruit coming out of Bellaire, Texas and was the No. 1-ranked long snapper in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. After one year of little involvement with the defending champs, Evans feels he will be a bigger piece for the Bruins in 2025.
Last year, UCLA's long snapper was redshirt senior Travis Drosos, who entered his name in the 2025 NFL Draft, going undrafted. With his collegiate career coming to an end, the Bruins needed a strong reload at the position and were lucky enough to earn the addition of Evans, likely to start this year.
Evans was a member of the Buckeyes' 2025 national championship team, defeating Notre Dame in the title game in January. Joining the program in 2024 as a preferred walk-on, Evans is looking for a starting role for the Bruins, being the snapper for junior kicker Mateen Bhaghani.
Evans will be snapping for one of the top kickers in the Big Ten, with Bhaghani expecting an even more impressive season this fall. He made 20 of 24 kicks (83%), hitting three from 50 yards or more with a career-long of 57 yards. The pair will seek to have a season-changing performance.
If the Bruins want to be a team on a similar level to Ohio State, doing the little things right, like strong long snaps for game-winning kicks, is what will set them apart from the rest. With Evans possessing championship-caliber experience, there is a lot to like about him becoming the long snapper.
Evans missed the spring practice session with the team but will be on the field for fall practice, which begins late July. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first few practice outings with the team and how he will fit in his second collegiate season. Evans should be a major contributor.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking UCLA story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE