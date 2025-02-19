UCLA's Anderson Helps Bills Teammates Make Top NFL Players List
Alec Anderson is the embodiment of an offensive lineman. Never congratulated, never publicly praised by the media, never talked about unless something goes wrong but underneath that fog of perceived obscurity sits a man who is well-loved, well-respected and heavily relied on by the Buffalo Bills locker room, coaching staff, and fans.
His impact is massive as he played his role in helping Josh Allen win his first MVP award. As a result of Anderson's work, several of his teammates were named to Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players of the 2024 season.
Pro Football network's Mason Cameron and Dalton Wasserman released selections ranging from picks 101 to 61, and two Bills offensive players made the list.
Right tackle Spencer Brown and James Cook were honored. Brown was named as the 97th best player.
"Just prior to the Bills kicking off their 2024 season, Buffalo locked up Brown to a four-year, $72 million extension, and the Bills were certainly glad they did. While Brown had shown promise across his first three seasons, 2024 put him on the map." Cameron and Wasserman wrote. "In the playoffs, the Bills tackle emerged as a true impact blocker, as he earned an 83.5 PFF overall grade — fourth highest among all offensive linemen this postseason.
Cook was named the 76th-best player in the NFL. Cook recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season and set a new career high with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024.
"Including the postseason, Cook tied for the NFL lead with 19 rushing touchdowns this season while finishing eighth among running backs with an 88.6 rushing grade," Cameron and Wasserman wrote. "He also set new career highs with 47 missed tackles forced and 3.24 yards after contact per attempt. Cook should continue to create a dynamic backfield duo with Josh Allen in the near future."
Once the top 60 list is released, it is expected that at the very least, both Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins will be selected and honored. Anderson is the flanking force alongside Dawkins and Brown in the Bills big man formation and their continued work has helped Buffalo make the playoffs every year Anderson has been in the NFL.
