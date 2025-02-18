UCLA's Anderson, Bills Predicted to Set Massive Rushing Mark in 2025
The Buffalo Bills love to run the football. They love physical football. It makes sense, considering the city becomes a fortress made out of snow every year; running the ball is the most efficient way to score in Buffalo.
Former UCLA offensive lineman Alec Anderson has carved out a role as the team's additional big man in their six-offensive lineman formation. Anderson lines up as a tight end and the boys up front get to work.
Well, Anderson and the Bills are expected to do big things in 2025 as Pro Football Network predicts running back James Cook will become the second player in franchise history to rush for 1,500 yards in a season, the first to achieve this feat since USC's O.J. Simpson did it last in 1976.
"Josh Allen’s development was impressive this season as he took care of the ball at a level that we weren’t sure he’d ever reach, but don’t allow his MVP-caliber season to take away from what his star running back was doing to support him," wrote PFN's Kyle Soppe. Over his last six games with Allen (excluding Week 18, when Allen took a single snap to extend his starts streak), Cook averaged 3.57 yards per carry after first contact. For reference, Derrick Henry averaged 3.50 this season and Josh Jacobs guided the Packers by plowing ahead for 3.45 yards per carry after contact. That number represented a 14.1% growth for Cook over the first 14 weeks of 2024 and 33.2% from his 2023 rate. We know he is dangerous in space and, thanks in part to the attention Allen commands and the single-defender situations Cook is consequently afforded, he has proven himself as nothing short of elite when hitting the hole.
"The Bills boasted a top-five offensive line in 2024 according to OL+, making 2025 a perfect spot for a further breakout. Cook benefits from playing nine games next year against defenses that ranked no better than 25th against RBs in either yards allowed before or after contact per carry in 2024, making this more of a prediction of volume than anything. Cook will likely need to average 17-20 carries per game to hit this number, and that might be a little optimistic, though he did carry the ball 17.7 times per game during the postseason. I think there’s a chance that usage continues after Allen posted the worst first-down passing season of his career (61.4% completion rate and an 87.0 passer rating, both more than 8% below his career rates), thus making him a threat to join Simpson at the peak of rushing in Upstate New York."
If Cook is to achieve this mark, Anderson and his team will have a lot of work to take care of. Anderson himself is preparing as 2025 is a contract year from the former Bruin.
