What Was Said About UCLA at the NFL Combine Part 2
UCLA had itself an outing at the NFL Combine, hosted at the current home of the Big Ten Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium.
Five Bruins received invites, and all attended. They included Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano, Jay Toia and Moliki Matavao.
Speaking with other writers, players, coaches, scouts, executives and NFL-affiliated individuals, these are some of the things mentioned about UCLA and the football program in general.
Carson Schwesinger has about a 9/10 chance of being the first Bruin off the board
Despite a late push by Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA's Carson Schwesinger continues to be the Bruin darling at the ball as his stock has reached an all-time high. The differential factor between the two is the position that they play.
Since Schwesinger is an off-ball linebacker and Oladejo is classified as an edge rusher, Schwesinger is a big fish in a small pond, and Oladejo is a big fish in a large pond. Schwesinger is viewed as the second-best off-ball linebacker while Oladejo is mixed in with a large group of edge rushers that could populate the selections between the late first to early third round.
Unless something happens at UCLA's Pro Day, Schwesinger is virtually guaranteed to be the first Bruin selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are concerns about Jay Toia's versatility
Toia was the biggest defensive lineman at the combine, and while there are minimal issues with his weight, as Toia has shown he can play on it, there are concerns that his lack of pass-rushing ability paired with his size will keep him strictly as a run defender, thus hurting his draft stock.
Now I'd take this with a grain of salt because so much misinformation gets thrown around but it is something to think about.
Moliki Matavao could go in the fourth round
The NFL is ready to snag tight end talents early in the draft, with rumors circling that eight, if not more, could be drafted by the end of Day 3. Thus, UCLA's Moliki Matavao, who impressed at the Senior Bowl, could make more money than expected, as some around the NFL see him as a gem who never got his opportunity to shine in college.
