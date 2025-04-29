Grading the Cowboys' Selection of UCLA's Jay Toia
We're grading each UCLA Bruin selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grades will be based on whether the situation the player is going to is set up to get the most out of said Bruin.
Big-time UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia is teaming up with former Bruin Osa Odighizuwa on the Dallas defensive line. This is a defensive line that already has All-Pro Micah Parsons and added consensus All-American Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Jay Toia provides a very simple service that the Cowboys need: a pure run stopper. The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. The Cowboys' NFC East rivals are able to run the ball and possess dual-threat quarterbacks.
The Eagles have Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. Hurt has over 3,000 rushing yards in 77 games, and he was the Eagles' leading rusher in both Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LIX.
Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the regular season and 499 yards in four playoff games.
Toia's ability to eat double teams will allow the rest of the Cowboys' front seven to penetrate the backfield while keeping contain on the quarterback.
The Washington Commanders have an ultimate weapon in Jayden Daniels, who had 891 rushing yards and nearly 5,000 total yards in 2024. They use a running back by committee system with Brian Robinson Jr getting the lion's share. He ran for over 700 yards for the third straight season.
The New York Giants, despite losing Saquon Barkley, found another top ball carrier in Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy had 839 yards on 192 carries during his rookie season. Expect those numbers to increase.
The Giants also just drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round, which means his speed now comes into play, unlike last year, when multiple Giants quarterbacks were used.
With all this considered -- plus, it seems the Cowboys are fully prepared to move on from Mazi Smith -- I'm giving this move a B+. It's not quite an A because it seems Toia's snaps will be limited and situational, but he's entering a franchise that has a clear need for a player like him, and who are known for developing defensive linemen.
