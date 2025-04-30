Grading Browns' Selection of UCLA's Carson Schwesinger
We're grading each UCLA Bruin selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grades will be based on whether the situation the player is going to is set up to get the most out of said Bruin.
Former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger kicked off Day 2 on the NFL Draft, getting selected 33rd overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Schwesinger enters the perfect situation in Cleveland, and thus, his move gets a grade of an A+.
Schwesinger has every piece already surrounding him for Schwesinger to become an elite player. The Browns' defensive line might be the best in the AFC. Myles Garrett returns after he wanted to leave early in the offseason, the team just drafted Mason Graham out of Michigan, and Maliek Collins is able to eat up blocks.
Behind Schwesinger is Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and solid CB2 Martin Emerson. Ronnie Hickman, Grant Delpit and Greg Newsome make up the rest of a very talented secondary.
Schwesinger is already projected as a starter, but he will have to prove himself in training camp. He does benefit from being in a 4-3 system and will be lined up around the excellent Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Super Bowl champion Jordan Hicks.
Under the direction of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, a former linebackers coach in his own right, Schwesinger has the scheme to succeed. Albert Haynesworth once called Schwartz the mastermind, and his defenses led to the Lions breaking their 2008-2009 winless streak, it delivered a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, and it gave the Browns the NFL's number one defense in 2023.
The best part is that none of the media attention will be on him despite his selection due to the quarterback issues that plague the team. Thus, he has the space to get acclimated to the team.
Looking at the AFC East, Schwesinger is going to have to bring it as he'll compete against Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and other talented offensive players twice a year every year. If he succeeds, that would bolster UCLA's reputation when it comes to prospects.
With defensive linemen who eat up blocks and defensive backs who will protect Schwesinger in coverage, the UCLA product has the perfect situation to grow into an All-Pro.
