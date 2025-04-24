Where Will UCLA Players Land Throughout the NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally upon us. The UCLA Bruins have several candidates who are looking to find new homes this offseason, and through their hard work and dedication with UCLA, they have a chance to live out their dreams of becoming professional footballers.
While the Bruins didn't have the best season in their first year in the Big Ten conference, a handful of juniors and seniors made their impacts known to many professional scouts. While it is probable that not every former Bruin gets picked up in the draft, there are still opportunities for undrafted Bruins to find their way to the pros.
Two big names to watch this weekend for the NFL Draft out of UCLA are linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as well as defensive end Oluwafemi Oladejo. The two former Bruin defenders had strong campaigns last season that led them to be considered by the big franchises in the league.
Schwesinger has been a part of several first-round mock drafts, as he could hear his name get called sooner than expected. His junior breakout season, in which he totaled 136 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, and four quarterback sacks, has elevated him on several mock drafters' boards.
According to NFL.com, Schwesinger is projected to go in the second round. With several pro franchises needing extra help in their linebacker rooms, Schwesinger wouldn't be a bad pickup if he can find his way into getting called in the first round.
Oladejo is also a promising young defender who has upside and could make a positive impact in the pros. Having a third-round projection, per NFL.com, Oladejo is also a player who could hear his name get called sooner rather than later.
Last season with the Bruins, Oladejo collected 57 total tackles and dropped 111 throughout his two seasons donning a UCLA uniform. Deemed a developmental player at the defensive end position, through proper coaching, he could shine for any franchise in the league.
Those two players are the most likely to hear their names get called off the big board this weekend, but several other former Bruins could have underdog chances.
The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
