REPORT: UCLA Predicted to Have Four Bruins Drafted in Latest Mock Draft
As we approach the NFL Scouting Combine, the best opportunity for the five Bruin invites to make a final push up draft boards, Pro Football Network released a new seven-round mock draft that would see four Bruins get selected over the three-day process.
Oluwafemi Oladejo kicked things off, being drafted by New Orleans with the 111th pick. Carson Schwesinger followed by being selected with the 112th pick by San Francisco.
The Chicago Bears add Moliki Matavao with the 197th pick, and the 49ers grab their second Bruin, selecting Jay Toia with the 255th pick.
"With the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis approaching quickly, so much will change once prospects and team personnel arrive," wrote PFN's Joe Deleone. "The most intriguing storyline to track will be who will begin to engage in trade talks to move up to draft one of the few compelling quarterbacks. Let’s take a look at one NFL Draft scenario that could reshape the future of two franchises."
In this mock, the Giants traded with Tennessee to select Cam Ward with the first overall pick.
Oluwafemi Oladejo in New Orleans would be interesting, as the Saints just hired Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator. Staley runs a 3-4 base, but he moves around players in his nickel pass rush packages. As head coach of the Chargers, he used LB Tuli Tuipulotu as a rotating pass rusher who would attack from inside and on the edge. Expect Oladejo to be used like that if he goes to New Orleans.
In San Francisco, the 49ers grab two solid defenders in Carson Schwesinger and Jay Toia. The 49ers rehired former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for the defensive coordinator job, and his 4-3 defense is a perfect fit. Toia is a perfect nose tackle for his defense, and Schwesinger's aggression will allow him to bomb into the line of scrimmage.
Moliki Matavao to Chicago is an interesting fit. Matavao may be replacing former Bruin Marcades Lewis and Gerald Everett. Matavao can play with his hand in the dirt and standing up, a perfect TE2 behind Cole Kmet for new head coach Ben Johnson and his offensive system.
