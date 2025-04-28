Jake Bobo's Role May be in Trouble With Seahawks' Rookies
Before the NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks offense went through a major upheaval.
The star big-time presence of DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tyler Lockett, who has been a staple in Seattle over the past decade, was released, and Cooper Kupp joined the team. Not to mention, Klint Kubiak took over for Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator.
With all these changes and departures, Jake Bobo was expected to have a greater role in the offense next season, especially with his 6-foot-4 frame. He is a fan favorite, and in the limited action he has made some big-time plays for the Seahawks. With Metcalf leaving, it left a need for a big-bodied, physical receiver, and gave Bobo a bigger role.
Then, the Seahawks drafted the Colorado State standout Tory Horton in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Horton is a 6-foot-3 receiver who brings size, speed and great athleticism. While Bobo has great hands, he lacks the speed and quickness that Horton brings.
Seattle also drafted 6-foot-4 tight end Elijah
Arroyo in the third round, who has great hands, size and blocking ability. He could also compete for Bobo's snaps, because he is more of a big receiver and traditional tight end.
The top two receivers for the Seahawks are Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, both creative slot players with excellent route running. The third option is up in the air and could be filled by Horton if he adjusts quickly to the NFL speed.
The one area that has always been a knock on Bobo is his speed. He has great hands, great size, and a contagious personality, but in a league of world-class athletes, he may get overtaken by guys who are just faster.
With that being said, Bobo has the advantage of already spending two years in the NFL. The rookies may need time to adjust, something Bobo has already done. He will need to prioritize and become even better to make himself stand out from the newcomers.
Reliable hands and big, physical play can separate him.
Ultimately, the pressure is on. Horton and Arroyo bring a new dimension and skillset to the Seahawks offense. Bobo is not out of the picture yet, and the competition may bring an even better version out of the former Bruin.
