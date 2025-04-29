Grading Titans' Selection of UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo
We're grading each UCLA Bruin selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grades will be based on whether the situation the player is going to is set up to get the most out of said Bruin.
UCLA edge Oluwafemi Oladejo defied the odds, becoming the second-highest draft pick for the Bruins in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans drafted Oladejo in the second round. After all his hard work at the collegiate level and during the pre-draft process, the UCLA product will be making his way to the pros.
Oladejo was the 20th overall pick, adding a well-needed piece to an organization looking to overturn its recent run of luck. The former Bruin shined in 2024, making strides with the UCLA program, going from middle linebacker to EDGE player
In 25 games with UCLA's football program, the newest Titan secured 111 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and five quarterback sacks. Deemed a developmental prospect at the defensive end/ outside linebacker position, the Tennessee franchise will look to mold him well for the future.
I give this move a grade of a B, agreeing with Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"A former middle linebacker turned full-time edge rusher, Oladejo could create a bevy of options for Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson," Manzano wrote.
"The physicality Oladejo played with as a downhill linebacker helped him set the edge in his new role, which occurred three games into his senior season. Oladejo, who recorded 91 tackles as a linebacker for Cal in 2022, produced 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his final season with UCLA."
There is a lot of potential in Tennessee, especially with new QB1 Cam Ward. The Titans run the 3-4 defense, which plays to Oladejo's strengths, as the team has one of the biggest interior defensive lines in the NFL with Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons.
However, there has been a sense of instability within the organization as they look to recover from the disastrous decisions to depart from AJ Brown and Derrick Henry.
Oladejo has a lot of opportunity, but the lack of a big-time EDGE partner means more pressure will be put on him to succeed early.
Thus, the selection to the Titans gets a B.
