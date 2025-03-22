How NFL Free Agency Has Affected Former Bruins Pt. 2
NFL free agency is a wild wonderland of million-dollar deals and moves that could change career trajectories. Here are some of the moves that have impacted UCLA products in the league.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. The Chiefs signed former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell to a one-year deal and then re-added Kareem Hunt to the room. The Chiefs still have Isaih Pacheco on the roster and are expected to add another running back in the draft.
Los Angeles Rams captain and defensive signal-caller Quentin Lake received a new weapon in former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman. Landman had a career year in 2023 before he suffered an injury in 2024.
Landman, a three-year veteran, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. Landman played 36 games with the franchise, starting 23 of those contests, hauling in 192 total tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and one interception in his young career.
The Rams' linebacker room was the defense's weak point in 2024 and while Omar Speights did more than expected to help with those issues, it was the linebacking core's inability to penetrate the offensive line that led to big runs on the ground, especially by Saquon Barkley in the NFC Divisional Round matchup versus Philadelphia.
One of the Bruins on the move in free agency was Andre James, who returned to Los Angeles as a member of the Chargers.
The Chargers are revamping their offensive line. While their tackle spots are secured with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the interior needed massive work after a poor 2024. James is expected to compete with Bradley Bozeman for the Chargers' starting center job.
Whoever becomes the starter will have some beef flanking them, with 316-pound Zion Johnson and newly signed 363-pound Mekhi Becton expected to be the starting guards entering next season. James' departure from the Raiders means UCLA alum Kolton Miller will be playing with a new center in 2025, likely Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Jake Bobo has more competition in Seattle. After recently adding Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Seahawks also signed River Cracraft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.