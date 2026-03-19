The Wins and Losses That Could Shape UCLA’s Tournament Run

With UCLA now sitting firmly as a No. 7 seed, there are a few wins and losses throughout the season that could determine how far the Bruins can go.

In today’s episode, we will take a look at several of UCLA’s wins and losses that could give us a glimpse of what to expect in March . While regular-season results are not always the most reliable gauge of postseason success, they can provide insight into how UCLA performs against teams of different levels.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Losses

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The first loss that gives us an idea of UCLA’s potential in the tournament came against No. 5 Arizona back in November. While neither team had fully found its rhythm early in the season, the Bruins still kept the game close, losing just 69-65.

A four-point loss to a No. 1 seed gives fans hope that UCLA can compete with higher-seeded teams in the tournament. UCLA has other performances against top opponents this season, but this game showed early on that the Bruins could keep things competitive against elite competition.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On the other side of the spectrum, UCLA’s loss to Cal gives a glimpse of what could happen against an inferior opponent. UCLA’s first tournament opponent will be UCF, which holds a somewhat similar profile to a team like Cal. While UCF may be stronger on paper, the Cal loss serves as a reminder of what UCLA’s floor could look like.

In that game, UCLA entered as a double-digit favorite but still suffered the upset. The Bruins were without Tyler Bilodeau in that matchup, and his availability against UCF could once again be a factor. That game provides a clear example of how a Bilodeau-less UCLA team might perform in March.

Wins

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for UCLA’s wins, the first notable one came in a 69-67 victory over Purdue earlier this season. Not only were the Bruins able to hang with a top-four team, but they also closed the game when it mattered most. There may be stronger teams waiting later in the bracket, but UCLA deserves credit for proving it can finish games against elite competition.

Another impressive performance came against No. 10 Illinois. Taking a top-10 team to overtime showed the Bruins have the toughness to compete with high-level opponents. While Illinois may be somewhat of an outlier in this discussion, that game still demonstrated UCLA’s ability to battle with some of the best teams in the country.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA’s most recent win against Michigan State may have been the most complete performance of the season. The Bruins won 88-84 and led for roughly 83% of the game, showing they can control a matchup against a strong opponent.

Although the game was played on a neutral court, it still offers hope that UCLA can overcome some of the road struggles it experienced during the regular season. Overall, the win significantly raised the Bruins’ ceiling heading into the NCAA Tournament.