REPORT: UCLA's Laiatu Latu's Colts Doubted in Recent Power Rankings
While things have been looking good for former UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu after getting a new defensive coordinator and several star pieces on his side on the ball, the Colts as a whole remain doubted, as evident in a recent power ranking.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm, the site's lead draft writer, recently released his NFL Power Rankings after every team in the league had an opportunity to improve their squad in free agency. Edholm lists the Colts as the 23rd-best team in the NFL.
"I have thought way too much about the QB situation brewing here," Edholm wrote. "If you'd have told me a month ago that the Colts would sign Daniel Jones, I wouldn't have automatically assumed the move was made to push Anthony Richardson. After all, Jones was not claimed by anyone after being cut last November and ended up on Minnesota's practice squad."
"I realize timing matters, and Jones' value is higher in a lean QB market, but signing him to a one-year, $14 million deal puts the 27-year-old on a salary island. He's making around $5 million more this year than recent first-round QBs on their first contracts and around $5 million less than the lowest presumed QB starter, Justin Fields.
"That clearly shows the Colts 1) are concerned about Richardson's development for this season and 2) believe Jones can win the job from him. GM Chris Ballard wasn’t just blowing smoke at the combine when he said the team would have a QB competition.
"Addressing the secondary was a must, so the additions of Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum were big, but the QB situation and how it unfolds over the next nine months definitely trumps everything else. Stop me if you've heard this before, but we're entering a critical season in Indy."
Edholm makes a very clear point. The defense, in order for the Colts to compete for a playoff spot, would need to overcome the massive shortcomings of their offense.
Quite frankly, the way things have been panning out, it does appear Daniel Jones will be the Colts QB1 sooner rather than later, and while he does have a playoff win under his belt, that's a lot of trust to put in a guy with the type of film he has.
