UCLA's Quentin Lake Gets Re-Enforcement on Defense
UCLA alum Quentin Lake will be entering his last season on his rookie deal surrounded by one of the NFL's best defensive units. His defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, is expected to be one of the top candidates for head coaching jobs during the 2026 cycle.
Atlanta Falcons head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has supported Shula and expects him to be a head coach soon, and he has the goods to thrive in the role.
One NFL executive told Los Angeles Rams On Sports Illustrated exclusively, "Chris is a rising star. He might be one or two coaching cycles away from landing a head coaching gig, but being with Sean (McVay) will only continue to make his stock rise. It's not a matter of if he gets a head coaching job, it's simply a question of when."
Lake and Shula communicate directly through Lake's in-helmet communication system. Lake's coordination dialed up exotic blitzes, swarming tacklers, and tight coverages.
The Rams have also added or brought back Ahkello Witherspoon, Nate Landman and Poona Ford.
On Friday, the Rams made another addition. They have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Troy Reeder.
Reeder, a six-year NFL veteran, began the 2024 season as the team's starter and defensive signal caller before suffering what would end up being a season-ending injury.
Reeder had played in 72 games for the team, making 37 starts.
Reeder understands the defense, he knows his role within the organization, and he's a locker room player. He's the perfect type of player for a team looking to round out their roster.
This will be Reeder's third straight season with the team and sixth overall. He was an undrafted free agent out of Delaware, played for the Rams from 2019-2021 before rejoining his old defensive coordinator with the Chargers for the 2022 season.
The Rams desperately needed linebacker depth, but do not think that his signature automatically takes Carson Schwesinger out of the running for being drafted by the team. The Rams also love undrafted free-agent linebackers for some reason, so Kain Medrano could be staying home if he falls to the undrafted market.
Exciting times for the former Bruin, considering he's on the verge of a major payday.
