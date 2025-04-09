REPORT: Former Star Bruin Top Target for the Rams?
Last weekend, Los Angeles Rams defensive signal-caller Quentin Lake went home to his alma mater to watch UCLA participate in practice as head coach DeShaun Foster looks to improve on his opening campaign heading into Year 2 at the helm.
Lake is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but considering his importance to the defense, the Rams and Les Snead may choose to extend him. If so, Lake may have a greater influence on the defensive side of the ball and thus, could help the front office usher in other Bruins to fill critical needs. One of those Bruins could be Carson Schwesinger.
Schwesinger, a talented player who is growing into a true three-down linebacker, has been mocked in the high second to late first round throughout the offseason, and the attendance at his personal Pro Day proves there is massive interest in him.
The Rams need to reload their middle linebacker room as Omar Speights and Nate Landman are the only truly notable names in the position room.
Thus, draft expert Bill Sparks wrote that Schwesinger could be a target for the Rams with their 26th overall selection.
"Carson Schwesinger’s rise from an unranked high school recruit and walk-on to one of the top linebackers in the country is the kind of story that resonates with NFL teams," Sparks wrote. "In 2024, he led the nation with 90 solo tackles and totaled 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Simply put, he’s a tackling machine with a nose for the football.
"What sets Schwesinger apart is his lateral quickness and coverage ability — rare traits for modern linebackers. He reads plays quickly, takes great angles, and rarely misses tackles.
"He’s also an asset in zone coverage and can hold his own against tight ends and running backs in man-to-man situations. While he does struggle at times disengaging from blocks, particularly against larger offensive linemen, he’s made strides in that area.
"He added nearly 20 pounds before the NFL Combine, weighing in at 242 pounds, which should help him transition to the pro level. His versatility and production make him a natural fit for the Rams’ hybrid defensive schemes."
Considering the Rams lost to the Eagles in the playoffs due to their inability to stop Saquon Barkley, best believe they have some interest in Schwesinger.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.