UCLA Alums to be Affected by Potential NFL Rule Change
UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa, Jay Toia, Kain Medrano and Darius Muasau are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles twice a year since their teams are members of the NFC East.
Considering all four men play in the box, they’ll be directly affected by the Eagles ' near-unstoppable short-yardage play known as either the "tush push" or the “brotherly shove.” The play forces the offensive line of the Eagles to squeeze together, becoming condensed like a rugby scrum.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts goes under center, and he has two players, likely a running back and tight end, behind him so as the ball is snapped, the Eagles' offensive line turns into a spear as Hurts is driven forward by his two teammates behind him.
Several have argued against this play as they say its use of leverage goes beyond the rules of the game, and the decision regarding the play's legality takes center stage. The play was discussed at the NFL Owners Meeting but was tabled until May where the owners could vote on it next week in Minneapolis.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about the situation.
"The other big rules proposal on the books for Minneapolis involved the Eagles’ famed push play," Breer wrote. "Interestingly enough, per the memo distributed to the clubs this week, language in the proposal is identical to the language in the Packers’ proposal from March.
"The proposal says an offensive player can’t 'immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage.' Coaches asked for more clarity with the original writing of the rule, at the meetings in March.
"New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel asked whether the quarterback could be pushed behind the guard. Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh asked whether the guards could be pushed by extra linemen on the field to create a similar effect to the quarterback being pushed.
"Those weren’t addressed here.
"In March, competition committee chair Rich McKay raised the point that the 2004 rule change, which repealed a blanket ban on pushing or pulling a teammate, happened because of a gray area on downfield blocks—not because of anything relating to the Eagles’ strategy."
"He then asked everyone to take a closer look at the 2004 language. But as it stands right now, the Packers’ proposal from March remains unchanged. It could change, of course, at the meeting next week if Goodell sees momentum for a ban that the league office is clearly looking to get passed."
Something to watch out for as the Eagles have been unstoppable since the invention of the play, securing three playoff berths, two NFC East titles, six playoff wins, two NFC championships and a victory in Super Bowl LIX.
UCLA alum Kyle Phillips was awarded a Super Bowl ring due to the victory.
