UCLA's Sean Rhyan Gets Opportunity After Teammate Skips Workouts
As previously reported, the Green Bay Packers have reshuffled their offensive line, breaking the bank for guard Aaron Banks, moving star Elgton Jenkins to center, and will likely move Jordan Morgan to guard.
As a result, UCLA's Sean Rhyan is the odd man out, but perhaps a new door is opening as Jenkins is skipping workouts, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
"Elgton Jenkins doesn't necessarily have a problem with moving to center full time," Demovsky wrote. "But sources say the two-time Pro Bowl left guard would like the Green Bay Packers to make it more financially stable for him to do so.
"That's the reason he has so far stayed away from the offseason workouts, multiple sources told ESPN.
"Jenkins has two years left on a four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in December of 2022. It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard while also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position. The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league.
"The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center. He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million in 2026, when he will be 30 years old."
If Jenkins is skipping workouts, Rhyan may have to step in for him, something he's done in emergencies in the past. While the likely path is that Jenkins and the Packers reach an agreement that sees him return before the season, perhaps Rhyan may be called upon during the first few weeks of the season if Jenkins stays home.
However, if Rhyan can prove himself, once he becomes a free agent after this season, regardless of playtime, Packers' defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may be an NFL head coach and may want players he knows to come with him to his new job.
In that same breath, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's brother Mike is the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and is a head coaching candidate as well. Another potential avenue for Rhyan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.