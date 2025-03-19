Green Bay Packers Officially Become Team to Propose Banning the Tush Push
The Green Bay Packers have officially seen enough of the "tush push." On Wednesday the NFL released the list of proposals that teams has made for rule changes heading into the 2025 season and the Packers are the leading voice of the opposition of the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play.
The wording of the rule change prohibits an "offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap."
The Packers started and ended their 2024 season with losses to the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams kicked off their seasons in Brazil with the Eagles winning, 34–29. The Eagles then beat the Packers 22–10 in the NFC wild card round as they started their postseason run to the Super Bowl.
Jalen Hurts did not score a rushing touchdown in either game.