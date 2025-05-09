Expect Former Bruin to Break Out in 2025
Former UCLA Bruin turned Seattle Seahawk Zach Charbonnet has been with the franchise since he was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Bruin has been utilized as the Seahawks' second option in the run game, but he could emerge as a bigger star than fans originally anticipated.
Charbonnet has totaled 1,031 rushing yards in two seasons in Seattle, all while doing so with 243 carries in 33 games. Playing alongside Kenneth Walker III this past season and seeing the decrease in production from Walker and the increase in production from Charbonnet, could be the rise that is coming.
The Seahawks were near the bottom of the National Football League last season, averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game. Seeing that Charbonnet averaged 4.2 yards per carry compared to Walkers' 3.7 yards per carry, we could see the transition starting to happen.
Charbonnet has fast feet and is one year behind Walker. If the Seahawks see the former Bruin as their starting running back for multiple years in the future, it could be the end of the line for Walker in Seattle. Walker is on the final leg of his rookie deal and is coming off his worst season since joining the club.
According to Pro Football Focus, the UCLA product was an above-average running back last season, earning an overall grade of 77.5. He was even able to show off his hands as a pass-catcher, as he earned a receiving grade of 66.8, which still puts him above average.
For Walker, he earned an overall grade of 88.5, and while it was better than Charbonnet's, he did play in fewer games. Not to say that Walker isn't talented, but with his down season and only playing in 12 games compared to the up-and-coming player who played more often, it could be a storyline to watch going into the new season.
Whether the franchise decides to part ways with Walker or not, or plans on using both talents, the fans in Seattle should fully expect the former Bruin to continue on his upward trend.
