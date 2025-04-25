UCLA's Zach Charbonnet Due for Career Year After Seahawks' Draft
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a massive bonus during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they drafted North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel. As a result, Zabel is the highest offensive lineman drafted out of an FCS school.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs shared his thoughts on the 300-plus-pound mauler.
"Grey Zabel has the goods. He’s an old-school grinder up front who plays the game with the needed edge to help be an asset along the offensive line," Crabbs wrote. "That said, he pushes the envelope and will need refinement to properly apply his gifts as an NFL starter.
"His toughness stands out on tape. He’s constantly churning his feet and straining and plays with the killer instinct you like to see from an offensive lineman charged with creating displacement up front. Zabel will mirror with his hands set before converting to try to press defenders down into the grass.
"Zabel has the ability to climb and secure on the second level, either with a straight release or working off of a combination block. He’s not a dominant athlete, so more athletic linebackers or defenders with anticipation for the flow of the ball could get out in front of him and scrape over the top to the point of attack.
"However, zone systems will get him in position to play the cutback by the back, and he sticks with plays in a manner that should leave him well-positioned to reattach to the body of the defender."
Charbonnet is a hard-nosed, between-the-tackles runner who hasn't had the opportunity to truly show off his skills due to the lack of quality on Seattle's interior offensive line. Zabel helps change that, especially in Klint Kubiak's run scheme.
While it remains unknown how the division of carries will take place between Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III, and any other Seahawks running back the team chooses to use, considering the limitations of Sam Darnold, and the team's investment in their offensive line, Charbonnet should see higher production.
The Seahawks enter Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with four picks over the second and third round.
