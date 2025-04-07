Former Bruins, Pro Sports Stars Show Up for UCLA Practice
UCLA welcomed some famous faces to practice on Saturday, as NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, former Bruins basketball star Trevor Ariza, and UCLA alums/NFL players Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Quentin Lake were in attendance as DeShaun Foster looks to improve on his rookie campaign.
Fitzgerald, a longtime receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is the shining example of how a receiver should play, should prepare, should behave, and how they should operate throughout life. Winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, hopefully, Fitzgerald was able to rub off some of his magic on the Bruins' pass catchers.
Ariza, a product of the Los Angeles High School basketball scene, committed to UCLA and played for the Bruins during the 03-04 season. He would then be drafted in the second round where he carved out a financially beneficial career lasting from 2004 to 2020. He won the 2009 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, a Los Angeles legend.
Ariza's involvement with UCLA could impact the school's ability to recruit top talent in football and baseball from the Los Angeles area. A champion, who won his title in the city he represents, would be the perfect ambassador for the Bruins.
Thompson-Robinson and Lake's appearance signals the love they have for their school and the respect they have for DeShaun Foster. Both men are Chip Kelly products and Foster was neither player's position coach nor coordinator.
Thompson-Robinson just became a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and is the Bruins' best chance of having a UCLA starting quarterback in the NFL right now.
Quentin Lake is the Los Angeles Rams' leader on defense and could advocate for more Bruins to remain in Los Angeles.
These two are perfect contacts to have in the NFL. Lake is with a team that has coaches getting promotions in places all over the league every season as five former assistants under Rams head coach Sean McVay are current NFL head coaches.
Thompson-Robinson is on the current Super Bowl champions.
Having these stars come out in support proves DeShaun Foster is cultivating an environment that produces successful results.
UCLA is three spring practices in and has 12 to go.
