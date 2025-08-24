Eagles Waive Quarterback After Sam Howell Trade
The Eagles made moves at the quarterback position on Sunday.
Philadelphia first traded for backup Sam Howell from the Vikings. This was a move made in response to finding out backup Tanner McKee has a fractured thumb, and will likely miss some time. However, he is not expected to land on the injured reserve list.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles waived the previous third-string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He was moved into the fourth position on the depth chart after the acquisition of Howell.
Thompson-Robinson competed in two of the Eagles' three preseason games. He completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 73 yards and one interception. Thompson-Robinson spent the previous two seasons on the Browns and appeared in 15 total games.
Now Philadelphia has four quarterbacks on its roster as Jalen Hurts remains the starter, followed by Howell and McKee, with rookie Kyle McCord still listed on the depth chart. The Eagles solely played McCord in this past weekend's final preseason game vs. the Jets, in which he completed 15 of 35 pass attempts for 136 yards and one interception.
The Eagles, along with the rest of the NFL, will declare their 53-man roster on Tuesday.