REPORT: UCLA's Quentin Lake's Rams Disrespected in Power Ranking
When UCLA's Quentin Lake walked off the field for the final time in the 2024 NFL season, the disappointment of a postseason loss was heavy, but the belief that the Los Angeles Rams were, in fact, back shined through in the locker room.
It seems that many have a different view of the Rams than what is reality. The reality is that the Rams, the team that was one missed blocking assignment away from a Super Bowl, got remarkably better through free agency and are the second-best team in the NFC, outside of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Perhaps the Lions could be graded higher than the Rams due to their excellent regular season but Detroit did lose both offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs.
However, that view is not shared by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, as he ranked the Rams as the 10th-best team in the NFL after the rush known as free agency.
"I'm on board with essentially swapping out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams, even if Adams is six months older and has more NFL mileage," Edholm wrote. "If you watched both, you know it looks like Adams has more juice at this stage, even if he's still good for a maddening drop every other game.
"Adams and Puka Nacua are also a more explosive duo; plus, what defensive coordinator wants to single-cover Adams? Adding Adams while ensuring Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will be back together for another year keeps the Rams in the upper reaches here, and their footing will be further solidified if that young defense can continue making strides after some encouraging developments following last season's slow start."
The Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings are once again ranked over the Rams, but having said my peace on those two teams, another bizarre addition was the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers did defeat the Rams in 2024, that game was without several starters who were out due to injury, including Puka Nacua.
Green Bay finished third in the NFC North and seventh in the NFC. Its receiver room is questionable at best, and some of its own players have questioned the culture of the locker room. Let's also not ignore the fact that Matthew Stafford is miles better than Jordan Love.
The Rams have a better culture, record and roster than the Packers, and unlike in Green Bay, the biggest names in Los Angeles are threatening the team with talks of potentially demanding a trade.
Expect Lake and the Rams to use this as bulletin board material in 2025.
