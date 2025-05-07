NFL Insider Says Bruins' Iamaleava is Far From NFL-Ready
The UCLA Bruins have found their guy at quarterback for the upcoming 2025 season in former Tennessee sophomore Nico Iamaleava. Some were worried that it would be a one-and-done project with Iamaleava heading to the 2026 NFL Draft. One draft analyst does not think that will be the case.
NFL draft analysts Todd McShay and Steve Muench broke down their "way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft," on a recent episode of The Todd McShay Show, just days after the recent draft concluded.
McShay mentioned that there were going to be some high-profile quarterbacks that would not be featured on that mock draft due to his feelings that they are not NFL-ready just yet. He had some strong words for how he feels about Iamaleava and his chances at the draft next season.
"I should mention Arch Manning is not in this, Nico Iamaleava is not in this,' McShay said. "I fully believe they both will be in the 2027 draft. ... Transferring from Tennessee to UCLA, he's [Iamaleava's] so far away, but I think he's 2027."
McShay feels that Iamaleava will not break out quite enough in his sophomore season to become a top quarterback in next year's draft. There would be no reason for Iamaleava to declare as a projected third through seventh round pick. He would want to elevate his status to a first or second rounder.
Despite playing just one full season with the Volunteers, Iamaleava will still be draft eligible at the end of the 2025 season because he spent two years at Tennessee, redshirting his first season in 2023.
Based on what Iamaleava did last year with Tennessee, you could make the case that he could take that next step and become a draft-ready quarterback, but there is a large argument against it.
Being a successful college quarterback compared to an NFL one is leaps and bounds different. Being able to quickly process, recognize, and execute on defensive coverages happens at the speed of light in the NFL compared to a snail's pace in high-level college football.
Not only that aspect must be polished for Iamaleava, but the decision making and efficiency must rise as well. He completed just 63.8% of his passes on 334 attempts with the Volunteers in 2024, but only three five interceptions compared to 19 touchdowns.
It would be impressive if Iamaleava surprised McShay and others to become a highly draftable quarterback in 2026, but for Bruin fans' sake, keeping him another year in Westwood may prolong their success in the Big Ten.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to keep up with all our UCLA coverage.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE