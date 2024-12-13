UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 2025 Football Schedule Early Predictions
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' upcoming 2025 football schedule, which features a few familiar faces from their previous conference and last season. This is a way too early prediction of what their record will be.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins will alternate home and away games all season long and will have an earlier bye week than most as it comes in Week 4. They will stack up against some of the best in the Big Ten with a few familiar non-conference opponents.
Week 1 vs. Utah (08/30)
The Utes had a tough second half of the season this past year as they lost seven of their final eight games to finish 5-7. They lost their long-time star quarterback Cam Rising and will likely not be back next season even with one more year of eligibility.
Bruins WIN (1-0)
Week 2 at UNLV (09/06)
The Rebels had an incredible season, finishing 10-2 in the regular season, but falling to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship. Their star senior quarterback, Hajj Malik-Williams, is done after this season, and the Rebels will be on the hunt for his replacement.
Bruins WIN (2-0)
Week 3 vs. New Mexico (09/13)
This will be an extremely unfamiliar matchup for both schools as the Bruins and Lobos have only matched up once in their history. Back in 2002, the Bruins took down the Lobos, 27-13. The Lobos were 5-7 this season and have struggled to find their footing as a successful program.
Bruins WIN (3-0)
Week 4: BYE
Week 5 at Northwestern (09/27)
The Bruins will have another call back to the early 2000's as they have not seen the Wildcats since a 50-38 win in 2005. The weather will not be bad in late September when the Bruins visit and they will take care of business against a lesser team that finished 4-8 this past season.
Bruins WIN (4-0)
Week 6 vs. Penn State (10/04)
The Bruins will come upon their first loss of the season in Week 6 as they host the Nittany Lions, who have cemented themselves as not only one of the best in the Big Ten but also the country. It would take a flawless effort from the Bruins at the Rose Bowl to take them down.
Bruins LOSS (4-1)
Week 7 at Michigan State (10/11)
The Spartans have been a team that has underachieved the past several seasons as they have gone through recent coaching changes but are starting to find the right pieces to return as a Big Ten powerhouse. The Bruins will fight hard but ultimately will fall in a close, high-scoring affair.
Bruins LOSS (4-2)
Week 8 vs. Maryland (10/18)
The Terrapins had one of the top passing attacks in the entire conference this past season, yet still finished 4-8. They allowed copious amounts of points and the program seems to be a stalemate. The Bruins will take advantage of the home field and earn their fifth win of the year.
Bruins WIN (5-2)
Week 9 at Indiana (10/25)
This is a game that was played last season with the Bruins being dominated in all phases of the game and falling 42-13. With how Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti is building this program, a similar outcome is likely to unfold.
Bruins LOSS (5-3)
Week 10: vs. Nebraska (11/08)
Instead of the Bruins traveling to the Midwest, they will host the Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in 2025. This will be a bitter rematch from last year when the Bruins upset the Cornhuskers at their home stadium. The Bruins will deny the request for revenge and become bowl-eligible with a win.
Bruins WIN (6-3)
Week 11: at Ohio State (11/15)
The final three-game gauntlet schedule starts with the Buckeyes, who are always atop the Big Ten standings every year. The Bruins will have to travel to chilly Columbus, Ohio in the middle of November and face one of the nation's top teams.
Bruins LOSS (6-4)
Week 12: vs. Washington (11/22)
The Bruins are seeking their own revenge against a Huskies team that just scraped by them last year with some clutch points late in the ballgame. Huskies coach Jedd Fisch seems to have the edge over his former program and will continue his success against the Bruins.
Bruins LOSS (6-5)
Week 13: at USC (11/29)
Unlike this past season when the Bruins finished with a non-conference opponent (Fresno State), they will wrap up 2025 with their arch-rival and search for a get-back win from last season. The Bruins have played well in the Coliseum and will keep that success going.
Bruins WIN (7-5)
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.