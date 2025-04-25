UCLA's Schwesinger on the Verge of Another Chapter in Epic Story
When he stepped onto the UCLA football field as a walk-on in 2022, no one could have predicted the incredible player Carson Schwesinger would become. It is likely that only one person truly knew how much potential he had, and that was Carson Schwesinger himself.
Coming out of Oaks Christian High School in Los Angeles, Schwesinger had to work for every opportunity. He had to battle his way up the depth chart, with a relentless drive and passion that few possess. This determination paid off, as the coaches began to see his potential, and he was offered a scholarship.
In his first two seasons, Schwesinger saw limited action, only recording 31 total tackles. But in 2024, Year 3 with the Bruins, he exploded.
Schwesinger was a tackling machine and the anchor for the UCLA defense. He led the nation with 90 solo tackles as part of his 136 total tackles, while also recording four sacks and two interceptions. This production earned him the selection of First Team All-American, an award reserved for the best of the best in college football. He was also a finalist for the Butkus award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker.
Schwesinger has all the things you want out of a linebacker: Relentless, smart and a tad crazy. He reads plays quickly and is an absolutely fearless tackler. He has been referred to as the "quarterback" of the Bruins' defense.
Schwesinger's tape jumps off the page, and despite his success, he has flown under the radar for NFL scouts in a linebacker class that is filled with athletes. His stock began to rise after he boasted a 39.5-inch vertical and 4.25 shuttle time at his Pro Day, which left many NFL teams very impressed. Nearly every single team was in attendance, with the Cowboys, Giants and Saints taking a close look at Schwesinger.
As of now, the consensus is that Schwesinger will go in the second or third round. He has been compared to NFL linebackers Logan Wilson and Kiko Alonso, smart, athletic linebackers who perform(ed) exceptionally in the middle of the field.
Carson Schwesinger's journey from walk-on to All-American and future NFL draft pick is one of the most inspirational stories in this year's draft. Whatever team that calls his name, will be getting a fearless leader who has proven he can beat the odds.
