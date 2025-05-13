REPORT: Where UCLA's Iamaleava Ranks Among College Football QBs
Up until last month, it had been some time since UCLA's quarterback position was anything truly exciting.
But then the Bruins landed the best player in the transfer portal, Nico Iamaleava, a move nobody saw coming when UCLA was in rebuilding mode behind center back in December.
Just like that, the Bruins added a top-20 quarterback in all of college football, at least in 247Sports' Brad Crawford's eyes anyway.
Crawford ranked Iamaleava No. 19 on his list of top 50 quarterbacks in college football.
"Despite the ground-game focus, Iamaleava helped guide Tennessee to a playoff berth after finishing with 2,616 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and another 358 yards with three touchdowns on the ground," Crawford wrote.
Here's who was ahead of Iamaleava:
18. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
17. Kevin Jennings, SMU
16. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
15. Blake Horvath, Navy
14. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
13. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
12. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
11. Rocco Becht, Iowa State
10. John Mateer, Oklahoma
9. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
8. Carson Beck, Miami
7. DJ Lagway, Florida
6. Drew Allar, Penn State
5. Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina
4. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
3. Arch Manning, Texas
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
UCLA's previously expected QB1 for next season, Joey Aguilar, who transferred to Tennessee, was ranked 50.
Iamaleava, of course, was the center of controversy when he held out of spring practice at Tennessee, demanding to be paid $4 million. The two parties would part ways, and Iamaleava would settle on Westwood.
The former Volunteer quarterback will have to get settled into the Bruins' system, but a talent like his makes for smoother adjustments than for most.
"He's [Iamaleava] played quarterback at a high level," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said after the spring showcase. "When you're switching teams, it's not the hardest thing to do. It's mostly just figuring out what we call something that they already called. It's not like we really have to teach him a whole new playbook.
"It's more of him figuring out the calls and what we call something that he already had. He's an intelligent kid with a high GPA. He's smart on and off the field. We're just looking forward to just getting the opportunity to teach him."
