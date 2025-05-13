All Bruins

REPORT: Where UCLA's Iamaleava Ranks Among College Football QBs

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the top player in the transfer portal this spring. Where does he rank among all college quarterbacks?

Aidan Champion

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warming up before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warming up before the start of the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Up until last month, it had been some time since UCLA's quarterback position was anything truly exciting.

But then the Bruins landed the best player in the transfer portal, Nico Iamaleava, a move nobody saw coming when UCLA was in rebuilding mode behind center back in December.

Just like that, the Bruins added a top-20 quarterback in all of college football, at least in 247Sports' Brad Crawford's eyes anyway.

Crawford ranked Iamaleava No. 19 on his list of top 50 quarterbacks in college football.

"Despite the ground-game focus, Iamaleava helped guide Tennessee to a playoff berth after finishing with 2,616 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and another 358 yards with three touchdowns on the ground," Crawford wrote.

Here's who was ahead of Iamaleava:

18. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

17. Kevin Jennings, SMU

16. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

15. Blake Horvath, Navy

14. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

13. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

12. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

11. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

10. John Mateer, Oklahoma

9. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

8. Carson Beck, Miami

7. DJ Lagway, Florida

6. Drew Allar, Penn State

5. Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina

4. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

3. Arch Manning, Texas

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

UCLA's previously expected QB1 for next season, Joey Aguilar, who transferred to Tennessee, was ranked 50.

Iamaleava, of course, was the center of controversy when he held out of spring practice at Tennessee, demanding to be paid $4 million. The two parties would part ways, and Iamaleava would settle on Westwood.

The former Volunteer quarterback will have to get settled into the Bruins' system, but a talent like his makes for smoother adjustments than for most.

"He's [Iamaleava] played quarterback at a high level," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said after the spring showcase. "When you're switching teams, it's not the hardest thing to do. It's mostly just figuring out what we call something that they already called. It's not like we really have to teach him a whole new playbook.

"It's more of him figuring out the calls and what we call something that he already had. He's an intelligent kid with a high GPA. He's smart on and off the field. We're just looking forward to just getting the opportunity to teach him."

