REPORT: UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo Could Get All-Pro Teammate
Former UCLA Bruin Oluwafemi Oladejo is one of several players brought in by Tennessee Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi to help change the poor results that have plagued the team in recent years.
When the Titans drafted Oladejo, they did so based on his tremendous upside. Upside needs to be developed, and while that's a coach's job, many players benefit from having teammates who have been there before and have performed at the highest level.
The Titans could bring in a player that fits that mold, as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker and former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney was released by the franchise after one year. The Panthers selected two edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
Clowney has been on five teams since being traded from the Houston Texans in 2018, a reduced role in Tennessee could be the best place for the 32-year-old to wind down the remaining years of his career.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani has suggested that the Titans could be a potential landing spot for Clowney.
"Some Titans fans may roll their eyes at a potential Clowney reunion," Dejani wrote. "After all, he recorded zero sacks in eight games played after Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal worth $12 million back in 2020.
"The Titans are a team that should be in the market for pass-rush help after parting ways with Harold Landry. Tennessee added Dre'Mont Jones, plus Lorenzo Carter in free agency and drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round, but this room still needs an upgrade. If Clowney were willing to join a rebuilding team, the Titans would be an option."
The Titans run a base 3-4 defense, meaning Clowney would be a perfect scheme fit as Jones and Oladejo could rotate between the two outside linebacker roles.
The Titans have nearly 1,000 pounds of strength on their defensive line between Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, and Jeffery Simmons.
With a packed front seven, Oladejo will have the time and opportunity to develop into a quality defender. The Titans' potentially signing Clowney could be the best thing to happen in his career, especially as he begins a four-year march towards that coveted second contract.
