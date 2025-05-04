EXCLUSIVE: UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo Checks in From Tennessee
The 52nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will always belong to UCLA alum Oluwafemi Oladejo. Oladejo, a star defender for the Bruins, was the second Westwood defender selected in the draft and shocked some by getting taken in the second round of the NFL Draft.
A testament to his hard work and character, the Tennessee Titans have invested heavily in Oladejo's upside after he had a strong second half to the 2024 season and a phenomenal pre-draft campaign.
When Oladejo received that phone call from Tennessee, a phone call that changed his life, Oladejo was thankful. I spoke to Oladejo recently to get his thoughts, and he could not be any happier about how the draft turned out.
"It was a blessing, a moment I’ll never forget. Forever grateful," Oladejo said about getting drafted by the Titans. "Man, I’m excited and eager to play with this organization. Coach [Brian] Callahan is a Bruin, and it’s only right that we’re united with each other! I love Tennessee, and I’m extremely grateful."
Oladejo also added that he plans to pursue "continuous growth as a man of God" in Tennessee, having that as his main focus outside of his ambitions as a football player.
As he mentioned, Oladejo's new head coach, Brian Callahan, is a UCLA alum as well. Callahan played quarterback on the Bruins football team from 2002-2005 before following in his father's footsteps, becoming a coach himself, first working at UCLA as a graduate assistant.
Oladejo enters a perfect situation in Dennard Wilson's defense.
Oladejo's play style makes him a chess piece for the Titans, and considering they have one of the strongest interior defensive lines in the NFL with T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeffery Simmons, Oladejo provides strong value for the position he was selected.
Considering that Tennessee runs the 3-4 defense and how the AFC South has loaded up on their offenses, Oladejo provides a lot of versatility to attack defenses in different ways from different positions.
Oladejo's ability to drop back in coverage and his speed coming off the edge will be crucial as the Titans attempt to neutralize the offenses of the Texans, Jaguars and Colts in the AFC South, offenses that all got major upgrades this offseason.
