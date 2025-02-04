REPORT: NFC North Team Should Acquire Former UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa
The praise for former UCLA Bruin and current Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa continues to pour in as many consider him a priority free agent that will attract several suitors. In such a situation, a bidding war could commence, driving up Odighizuwa's price tag.
If that's the case, whatever team wants him badly enough will have to pay a pretty penny, and according to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, it is the Minnesota Vikings that should pull the trigger for Odighizuwa's services.
"The Vikings could upgrade on the defensive line, and Brian Flores would certainly enjoy an interior pass-rushing piece such as Odighizuwa," Dajani wrote. "The 26-year-old had a career year in 2024 with 47 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and 23 QB hits."
If Odighizuwa went North, there would be plenty of advantages to keep him dominant. First off, Minnesota, just like Dallas, plays in an enclosed stadium. Thus, he won't have to play in poor conditions continuously. In fact, Odighizuwa would pick up an extra dome game on the schedule thanks to division rival Detroit.
Secondly, Odighizuwa is just the type of player Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes. Undervalued, underappreciated with good balance and solid fundamentals. Flores helped a defense believed to be devoid of stars put in a top performance that helped the team make the postseason.
Flores himself helped Andrew Van Ginkle, Jonathan Greenard and Byron Murphy Jr earn Pro-Bowl selections. If Odighizuwa joins the Vikings, he'll be a core piece of the team's 3-4 base defense as well as their nickel package, likely replacing Jerry Tillery.
Flores himself likes to mix things up, especially on passing downs, giving quarterbacks unique looks in every situation. Flores also loves to stack the line of scrimmage with defenders, and he loves to blitz. Often, he'll stack the line of scrimmage with defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs, dropping random selections of them into coverage, creating mass panic and confusion for the quarterback.
With a unique defensive mind like that drawing up opportunities of Odighizuwa, more people across the country are going to know his name as he attempts to be the next dominant Bruin up front. Of course, that's if Minnesota shares Dajani's vision.
