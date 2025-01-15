Could the Packers Pair Up UCLA's Kenny Clark and Jay Toia?
There are certain trends in the NFL that seem to translate, regardless of who is running the show within the front office. For the Green Bay Packers, they love Big Ten linemen. It makes sense, the harsh weather in the Wisconsin region combined with the physicality of their playstyle is emulated at the collegiate level within the conference.
After their 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Packers are focused on reloading their roster for a potential Super Bowl push next season. While many people inside the draft community expect the Packers to address their interior defensive line, especially after giving up 169 rushing yards and potentially more if Saquan Barkley didn't take a knee to end the game despite having a free lane to the endzone, recent developments could throw a wrench in how the Packers will approach their problem.
Star cornerback Jaire Alexander recently stated that he is unsure if he'll return to the franchise next season. If that is the case, the Packers, who many believe are set to select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, would have to take a corner in the first round if Alexander does not return.
If that is the case, there is a belief that UCLA's Jay Toia would be an option down the road. As the Packers still need to address several areas on their roster, Toia represents a bang-for-you-buck type of selection that helps fix the Packers' run defense while not costing them a priority draft selection.
Many people around the NFL were impressed with Toia's play against traditional Big Ten competition, citing his outstanding performance against Iowa as evidence of how his game would translate into the NFL.
With Kenny Clark already posing as a dominant force on the inside, Toia has the ability like Clark to eat up double teams, allowing the other Packers defenders to fill run gaps with ease.
The Packers already have a solid relationship with the Bruins as both Clark and Sean Rhyan serve the franchise as starters and Toia would have some familiarity within the locker room, easing his transition to Wisconsin and into the NFL. This will be something to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.
