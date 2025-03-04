UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa Signs Massive Extension With Dallas Cowboys
It's official -- despite reports earlier this season stating that UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa could either be on the move or be forced to play on the franchise tag, he has put pen to paper on an extension with the Dallas Cowboys that sees the manimal built in Westwood earn a four-year, $80-million deal, the club announced Tuesday.
The Cowboys needed to make this move as Odighizuwa was a bright spot for Dallas during a poor 2025 season, and with it appearing Mazi Smith will not work out, the team could not afford to lose their best interior defender, especially in a division that is loading up on offensive talent.
In the past 12 months, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Saquon Barkley, the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, and the New York Giants may have their running back of the future in Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose several defensive linemen, including All-Pro Demarcus Lawrence to free agency, and with star pass rusher Micah Parsons' massive extension expected to be finalized in the coming months, securing Odighizuwa was critical to the Cowboys having success with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025.
Realistically the Cowboys needed to sign Odighizuwa to an extension as their finances would not be able to take on the cap hit a potential tag would've carried and through different accounting techniques, the team is able to move his money down the road.
Odighizuwa marks the first deal done during the Schottenheimer era perhaps pointing to the Cowboys desire to beef up their defensive line this spring.
"The two sides got to work at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and the Cowboys' front office made it known they were placing the re-signing of their most impactful defensive tackle atop their to-do list," wrote DallasCowboys.com staff writer Patrik Walker. "Mission accomplished after having recently finalized the coaching staff under Schottenheimer — the new deal for Odighizuwa also avoiding the need to use a $25 million franchise tag or a $19 million transition tag to avoid potentially losing the former third-round pick to the open market."
Odighizuwa's new deal places him as one of the highest earning Bruins in NFL history.
