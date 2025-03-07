Former DE's Thinks UCLA's Odighizuwa's Extension Wasn't Enough
Former UCLA Bruin Osa Odighizuwa and the Dallas Cowboys, the team that took him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft was recently extended by the franchise for the foreseeable future. Odighizuwa will now be making $80 million over the next four years with the new contract.
The former Bruin has performed well since breaking into the league with Dallas and has even been a big part of the franchise's recent playoff runs. In the four years in the league thus far, Odighizuwa has played in three full seasons and has recorded over 170 total tackles.
Now that Odighizuwa is signed long-term, the Cowboys will be able to have more of an identity on the defensive after ranking near the bottom of the National Football League in average defensive yards allowed per game (355.2).
However, signing Odighizuwa back is a step in the right direction, even former defensive tackle Sam Acho gave his two sense to the long term deal for the former UCLA product.
"From the player side, it's a great deal for the Cowboys. I think they got a deal, a discount on Odighizuwa," Acho said on ESPN's NFL Live. "Look at the $80-million, four-year deal, that $20 million a year.
" ... When you look at the guaranteed money, that's usually what I look at when contracts come up, $58 million guaranteed."
Odighizuwa is going into his age 27 season, and the former Bruin has been a key to the defensive game for several years now. In fact, Acho believes that the Cowboys underpaid Odighizuwa for where he feels Odighizuwa will be worth in the future.
"It's a discount for the Cowboys because Odighizuwa going to, I believe, dominant in this Matt Eberflus scheme," Acho said. "For me, I think it's a great move and great deal by the Cowboys; I just wish Osa Odighizuwa would've gotten a little bit more bread."
After the Cowboy's down season, in which the team finished with a 7-10 record, the long-term deal of Odighizuwa gives the franchise more ways to build around him, rather than lose him in free agency.
