Former Bruin Likely Promoted to No. 2 Receiver for Seahawks
In a bizarre sequence of events on Wednesday, former UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo became the Seattle Seahawks' likely WR2, right behind breakout star Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
Things kicked off with franchise legend Tyler Lockett receiving notice he would be released by the organization due to cap issues. He confirmed it with a farewell post on social media:
Lockett, a long-time servant of the club, was always expected to leave after last season, so this surprised no one, but the news that broke right after did. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf has also hit the market, requesting a trade from the team, and the Seahawks have granted him permission to seek one, as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.
While some believe Metcalf may be using discussion of a trade in order to haggle the Seahawks for a new deal as he is on the last year of his second contract, most agree that there is a sense that both parties want to part ways.
Seattle does not see a future with Metcalf and is frustrated with his win rate against contested catches. Metcalf wants to go to a situation where he can win after watching two of his divisional rivals, the 49ers and Rams, play in Super Bowls during his six years in Seattle.
As a result, Bobo has every opportunity to see more playing time in 2025 than he has over the past two years. It depends on what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak decides to do. Plus, the Seahawks are expected to add at least one wide receiver in the draft, with rumors popping up that the decision will come down to Missouri's Luther Burden III and Texas' Matthew Golden.
Regardless, Bobo has his opportunity to shine. Quite frankly, Bobo isn't a player that is expected to see a lot of targets over the course of his projected career. He's a slot receiver who went undrafted from UCLA.
The thing is, Bobo has been making plays on the outside, and his ability to look in passes has given quarterback Geno Smith the confidence to throw the ball his way.
Considering Smith is on a contract year himself, expect him to take chances deep, and if Bobo takes advantage, he could carve out a special role in Seattle's offense.
