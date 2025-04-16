Former Bruin Lake Has Blossomed for Rams
Former UCLA Bruin turned Los Angeles Ram safety Quentin Lake has turned his career into one to pay attention to. A former sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Bruin has elevated himself into a crucial piece to the Rams defense going into the new season.
Starting off his career slow, Lake was featured in nine games in his rookie season, where he collected 10 total tackles and had one pass defended. As a sixth-round pick, some would think that the end of the line was closer to Lake than he thought. But he has continued to prove he's worth more.
In his second season with the franchise, the former Bruin saw a massive increase in his role. This time around, he played in 14 games for the franchise and saw his total tackle numbers skyrocket from 10 to 53. In those 53 tackles, 42 of them were solos, as he also defended six passes.
The second season saw massive improvements from year one, as the UCLA product continued to show his strength as a football player. Through strong developments, his third year looked to be promising. Spoiler alert, it was.
Last season with the Rams, the former Bruin in Lake played his first full season, playing in all 17 games, seeing his role shoot up to the moon. In the full season of work, Lake recorded 111 total tackles, 73 solo tackles and five passes defended.
The Rams required a player like Lake, they just didn't know it yet when they chose his name in the sixth round. What Lake has proven since breaking into the NFL has been that his value is much higher than anyone would have expected and that it must only feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off of his shoulders.
Going into his fourth season, the UCLA product looks to improve further on his spectacular season. So long as Lake stays healthy, his role should be similar to what he endured last season in Los Angeles. Perhaps he sees himself cracking the top 30 in total tackles if all goes well (he ranked 34th last season).
Follow along with us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE