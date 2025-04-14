UCLA's Quentin Lake's Rams Need to Draft Defensive Weapon
There's magic in the Los Angeles Rams' front office that allows them to find talent throughout the entire draft and with the undrafted free agent market. UCLA's Quentin Lake is a prime example. A safety/nickelback, Lake is entering the final year of his contract with the green dot on his helmet.
Back in 2022, Lake was drafted in the sixth round. In 2025, his defense is filled with players like him. Late round picks, UDFA's, castoffs, in fact the Rams had one only first round pick on their defense, Jared Verse, who was a rookie last season.
Well, Lake may see his team add players that will affect his ability to coordinate a shutdown defense and his tenure in Los Angeles.
So, ESPN's Matt Miller made his list of needs that the Rams need to address in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, so let's break them down. Miller shared his opinions and what he's been hearing out of Los Angeles.
"Offensive tackle, cornerback and linebacker rank as the Rams' biggest needs early in the draft," Miller wrote.
"A rival scout I talked to didn't expect Los Angeles to be active on the trade front, predicting that the team would use each of its eight picks because 'they need young bodies.' The Rams have shifted their philosophy to target more instant-impact players and fewer developmental prospects. The scout also added: 'They'll be patient and draft a ready-made player from a big conference.'"
The Rams have two big needs on defense. Safety, especially a coverage safety and cornerback.
The team has been linked to both corners and linebackers in the first round including UCLA's Carson Schwesinger.
The team is likely to choose between Jahdae Barron, Shavon Revel, Azareye'h Thomas, Trey Amos and Maxwell Hairston if they want a cornerback, depending on who is available.
Offensive tackle is not that much of a need, as they have Pro Bowl-caliber starters at both positions. Which gives Lake a better chance of getting another defender within his ranks.
Whatever the Rams do, it will lay the foundation for Lake to take a step up as a leader. If he takes that step, that lays the path towards a massive extension.
