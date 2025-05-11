Former Bruin Quentin Lake's Advice to Shedeur Sanders
One of the biggest storylines that came from the 2025 NFL Draft revolved around the slide of Colorado quarterback, turned Cleveland Brown, Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, at one point, was a highly rated prospect who was expected to go in the first round. As we know, this didn't happen.
Sanders was eventually taken by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, as he could finally let a deep breath out from waiting so long. Sanders has the upside to become a great quarterback, but with a projection in the first round and eventually falling to the fifth, it can't feel good for any player.
Former UCLA Bruin turned Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake was also taken in the latter rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Eventually getting selected by the Rams in the sixth round, Lake knows a thing or two surrounding the feelings that come with waiting to hear your name get called.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UCLA product touched on Sanders' draft slide and was asked to give him some advice, to which he did.
"Unfortunately, the draft may not have went the way he wanted it to, but all you need is one team to take a chance on you," Lake said. "I know that from firsthand experience. If we were face-to-face, I'd tell him the same thing.
"You have now been put in a position to show and prove and prove right everybody that believed in you and everybody that doubted you. All you have to do is let your play show and that's what you've done throughout your whole career."
Lake's father, Carnell Lake, had the NFL experience like Shedeur's dad Deion, as the two are more alike than people would assume. With the advice, it looks as though the former Bruin believes in Sanders as he proceeds throughout his NFL career.
"He has all the tools necessary to be successful, and I have no doubt in my mind that when he gets his chance, you know, he'll be able to capitalize," Lake said.
Lake has made the most of his opportunities, playing in 40 regular-season games and collecting 174 total tackles throughout three seasons in the pros.
