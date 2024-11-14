Bruins RB Could Have Another Career Night vs. Washington
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) will have as good of a chance as any to win their fourth straight on Friday night as they travel north to battle the Washington Huskies (5-5). To get the win, their star running back must have another marquee performance much like he did last week.
Junior running back T.J. Harden is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 125 yards on 25 carries. He dismantled an Iowa Hawkeyes defense that was one of the best in the Big Ten at stopping the run. This week, Harden will face one of the worst in the conference.
The Huskies are giving up 162.3 ground yards per game, good for third-worst in the conference. They have had issues stopping the run all season and even with the Bruins still averaging under 100 yards per game as a team, they are trending in the right direction.
Harden is in his third season with the Bruins and has yet to battle against a Husky defense in his career. This will be the first time he plays in Seattle and with rain in the forecast, he will receive about 20 carries once again as the Bruins will depend on their run game, much like they did a week ago.
There is another strong running back with prior experience against the Huskies who will be able to help Harden in the backfield. Senior transfer back Jalen Berger has not had a breakout game this season but has the ability to do something special this week.
Berger was a member of the Michigan State Spartans for the past two seasons and faced the Huskies back in 2022. He rushed for just 27 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards. He will go up against a different style of protection than he saw two seasons ago.
Huskies defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is the son of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. It is Steve's first season commanding the Huskies' defense, and he will be required to scheme up one of their best run defenses of the season.
The run game will be largely dependent on Harden's success, but Berger will be helpful on specific down-and-distances that will be utilized in the pass game. If the Bruins can rush for 150 or more yards on this defense, they will control tempo and time of possession, leading to a fourth-straight win.
