REPORT: Will UCLA Pay Iamaleava What He Sought From Tennessee?
Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to join UCLA, but a deal is not yet finalized.
UCLA had reportedly been a favorite to land the quarterback, but the biggest question surrounding a potential agreement, of course, had been the money, considering Iamaleava had wanted around $4 million from the Volunteers.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd broke the news on Wednesday that Iamaleava chose UCLA as his next destination and had reported that, according to the former Tennessee quarterback's family, "it's NOT about the money."
Should that be true, UCLA doesn't necessarily have to match what Iamaleava had wanted from Tennessee.
And according to ESPN's Chris Low, it won't, should an agreement be reached.
"If Iamaleava’s deal with UCLA gets done, it won’t be close to the $4 million his camp was asking for from Tennessee," Low posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. "Talks ramping up."
It's not a surprise. There probably aren't many schools, if any, willing to pay that kind of money for one single player. And we don't even know if UCLA could have afforded a deal like that.
So, if a deal is reached and the Bruins do not pay that, that should confirm that, yes, it wasn't "about the money." Or, perhaps there really is no program willing to pay that and Iamaleava simply just doesn't have many options left after what transpired last weekend.
With Iamaleava now expected to sign with UCLA, the question is raised regarding what this all means for former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar, the guy who was brought in to initially be the Bruins' QB1 next year.
"Reps for current UCLA QB Joey Aguilar, who transferred from App. State in offseason, have been making calls to other schools to gauge interest," Low wrote in the aforementioned social media post.
That isn't surprising either. There's a reason Aguilar chose UCLA, and with Iamaleava's expected signing, his hopes of starting for the Bruins goes out the door.
Kind of a shame for a player who had just been getting adjusted in spring camp and was starting to build a foundation with his new offense.
We'll keep you updated on what comes of this saga.
