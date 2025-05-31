UCLA May Have to Give Recruits More Luxurious Offers
It's happening: The consequences of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) are starting to sink in, especially as it transforms from this cloudy mystery of unknown money to a revenue-sharing system between programs and players, and now we're seeing how programs are dealing with the financial issues in the modern game.
UCLA is already dealing with a precarious financial situation in its athletic department, so news out of Norman, Oklahoma, that the Sooners have had to start laying off employees should not be taken lightly.
The OU Daily reported preemptive layoffs in anticipation of revenue sharing.
According to a report from OU Daily writers Ana Barboza, Natalie Armour and Daniel Homrok, "OU confirmed to the OU Daily late Thursday what athletic department employees learned via a mass email Wednesday: The university is laying off employees due to the looming realities of starting to share revenue with athletes.
"According to the email, which was shared with the Daily by an equipment manager, athletic director Joe Castiglione wrote that OU has reached a critical moment that requires the department to restructure its staff functions, resulting in a 'limited reduction in force.'
“This is the only expected reduction in force for our department,” Castiglione wrote in the email provided by OU Daily. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to you and to the mission that drives us: serving our student-athletes and representing the University of Oklahoma with pride and integrity.”
Considering the financial resources Oklahoma has, one must ask how this is happening.
It's actually quite simple, recruits are demanding more and more with NIL deals expected to go through the roof, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
"Top high school football recruits are now earning six figures to guarantee their commitment to programs," Nakos wrote.
Nakos reported that a general manager told On3, "I’ve heard guys making $25K a month."
Nakos added that sources have told him that recruits are being offered financial packages, including cars and real estate.
It appears all Power Five schools will be using every dollar that could possibly be allotted for NIL as this arms race across the sport continues.
How UCLA manages to balance its books will be something to watch out for, but as Oklahoma has displayed, the realities and consequences of NIL have not arrived; they've made a home within the game.
