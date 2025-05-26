UCLA to Lose Critical Staff Member to SEC
Back in the middle of April, UCLA On SI wrote a report about the Oklahoma Sooners' invasion of the West Coast. Well, it has happened. This is what we said nearly six weeks ago:
"Make no mistake about it, Oklahoma is building a monster. New general manager and former senior bowl executive director Jim Nagy has put his strong connections to use, plucking talent from all over the country.
"While head coach Brent Venables may be on the hot seat, the Sooners are storming ahead, and in recent days, they have launched a second invasion of the West Coast. Back in the winter portal, they plucked the top quarterback up for grabs, Washington State's John Mateer.
"UCLA needs to watch out, as Oklahoma, through DeMarco Murray, already has entryways into the West Coast. The Sooners are big-time players, and UCLA may need to make big-time moves to keep recruits home."
The Sooners have struck again as CBS Sports/247Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed on Monday that Oklahoma, barring any last-minute development, will pluck a critical member of UCLA Football's front office to join Nagy in Norman.
"Oklahoma is expected to hire UCLA director of player personnel Stacey Ford, sources tell CBS Sports/ 247 Sports," Zenitz wrote. "Before UCLA, Ford was director of recruiting at Washington State, where he worked with new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle."
Ford joined UCLA in March of 2024 after spending two years at Washington State.
Before taking the job in Pullman, Ford became a known figure in the Southern California high school scene as a coach for Warren High School and Cathedral High School, both in Los Angeles.
This move appears to be a part of a larger plan by Oklahoma to become a predominant recruiting force in UCLA's home territory. Make no mistake about it, battle lines have been drawn, and UCLA will have to respond if they wish to keep DeShaun Foster's ambitions of recruiting the region alive.
Oklahoma's addition of Mateer has many on the West Coast concerned about even more skill players being plucked away from the rest of the country, especially with Mateer's recent rise in draft stock.
Ford's expected relocation will be a troubling loss for UCLA.
