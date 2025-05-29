Early Game Times, Homecoming Revealed for UCLA Football
On Thursday, the UCLA Bruins learned the television and game time schedule for three of the games on their 2025 season, as announced by the Big Ten. After a disappointing 5-7 record and missing a bowl game for the fifth time in seven seasons, UCLA is fighting for a bounce-back.
Week 1 vs. Utah (Aug. 30) - 8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET (FOX)
If you are a UCLA fan who resides anywhere that is not the Pacific Standard Time Zone, the Week 1 matchup with the Utah Utes is going to feel like classic "Pac-12 After Dark." In the season and home opener with quarterback Nico Iamaleava making his debut, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET.
The game will be televised on FOX, the only confirmed contest that the Bruins will play on that network so far. It is also the latest game that the Bruins will play in the first few games of the year.
Week 2 at UNLV (Sept. 6) - 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET (CBS Sports)
Heading to the Sin City, UCLA will hit the road for the first time in Week 2 to battle the UNLV Rebels. Coverage provided by CBS Sports, the Bruins will have a much better kickoff time as their game lands right in the middle of a perfect Saturday in September.
Week 7 at Michigan State (Oct. 11) - 9 a.m. PT, Noon ET (Network TBD)
Despite the network being unknown at this juncture, it is going to be an early morning for many Bruin fans. A noon kickoff in East Lansing, Michigan, is going to be a literal wake-up call for both viewers and the team itself. This is likely the earliest game the Bruins will play all season in a tough environment.
The good thing for UCLA is that this game will take place in the middle of October instead of later November when the temperature is significantly colder. This will be a manageable climate for the Bruins to earn a big road win.
Week 8 vs. Maryland (Oct. 18) - Homecoming
This will serve as UCLA's homecoming game. No network designation or kickoff time has been announced yet.
